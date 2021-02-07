Pune: First time in 10 months PMPML revenue from ticket sale crosses Rs 1-crore mark

It was only in September when full services were restored that the PMPML revenue witnessed improvement. (Express Photo)

PMPML, the city’s transport undertaking whose revenue had dipped drastically during the lockdown period, is witnessing a revival in its fortune this month. For the first time in 10 months, it has registered over Rs 1 crore revenue from ticket sale.

PMPML spokesperson Satish Gate said February has begun on a promising note for the transport undertaking as the revenue collection is witnessing appreciable rise. “On February 1, we collected Rs 1.05 crore revenue. This is the highest since lockdown was imposed in March and bus service went off the roads,” he said.

As per the PMPML, the total revenue collection from ticket sale stood at Rs 1.05 crore on February 1 when 6.90 lakh commuters travelled in buses. On February 2, the revenue collection stood at Rs 99.81 lakh with 6.8 lakh passengers taking the buses. On February 3, PMPML collected Rs 97.50 lakh revenue from 6.76 lakh commuters.

Officials said ever since the lockdown, PMPML put only 10 per cent of its buses on the roads. “The service was only for those involved in essential services, like civic employees and medical staff,” an official said, adding that the daily revenue collection had fallen to as low as Rs 1 lakh per day.

It was only in September when full services were restored that the PMPML revenue witnessed improvement. However, passengers intake did not register much improvement until the turn of the year. “From January, things began to change with passengers count shooting up. Though, it is yet to reach the pre-Covid-19 period of 10 lakh passengers a day,” said an official.

Due to the dip in revenue collection, officials said, the PMPML had laid off thousands of temporary employees while some permanent employees were transferred to civic services. “On top of this, the state government also failed to bail out the transport undertaking from the financial crunch,” an official said.

The spokesperson said that the number of buses on road is now same as pre-pandemic period. “Before Covid-19 restrictions came into force, we used to run 1,500 buses. We have reached that level now. Of the 1,500 buses, 1,100 are PMPML owned while 400 belong to private contractors,” Gate said.

As for the breakdown of buses, Gate added, “We are witnessing only 10-15 per cent breaking down on roads.”

