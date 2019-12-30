Pune: First metro train gets joyous welcome

The dhol tasha band welcomes the metro train. Rajesh Stephen The dhol tasha band welcomes the metro train. Rajesh Stephen

The first metro train arrived in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. Amid celebrations, a dhol tasha squad raised the decibel level as the vehicle carrying the three coaches of the train screeched to a halt in the industrial city.

“The three-coach metro train arrived on a 12 axle truck after travelling from Nagpur. Civil work, laying of rail, OHE work and signalling work have been completed in record time and now, the arrival of Metro train is another milestone,” the Maha Metro said in a press release.

Another three-coach train is expected to arrive on Monday.

“The Pune Metro Facebook page has crossed five lakh followers, and members of the Pune Metro Fan Club and Pune Metro Mitra were very excited about the arrival of coaches. Members of both groups were constantly in touch with Metro officials and anxious about the arriving of coaches. They wore the traditional headgear ‘pheta’ and a dhol-tasha band was in place for welcoming the coaches,” the release added.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Mai Dhore also joined the celebration by performing a pooja. “These coaches will be placed on an elevated track at Sant Tukaram Nagar station. This is a rare coincidence when the metro train will first be seen at Sant Tukaram Nagar station, the only station on Pune Metro named after the great saint. The trial for running the metro train will soon begin after completion of mandatory inspections,” said Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

