Pune: First heart transplant at Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital

Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital, Pimpri, has performed its first heart transplant, when the heart of a 46-year-old man –who was declared brain dead — was harvested and then taken for transplant in a farmer from Talegaon. The operation was performed on Monday and the patient is stable.

This is the second heart transplant performed in Pune this year after the first one was done at Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan, said Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator, Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee. Since 2017 till date, a total of 35 heart transplant surgeries have been performed in Pune at Ruby Hall Clinic and Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan. D Y Patil Hospital is the third such facility in the city which has conducted a heart transplant.

A heart transplant is a surgical transplant procedure performed on patients with end-stage heart failure or severe coronary artery disease, when other medical or surgical treatments have failed. Mayuri Barge, transplant manager at D Y Patil Hospital, said the recipient of the heart was a 33-year-old farmer from Talegaon who had dilated cardiomyopathy.