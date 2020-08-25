Pune: First dose of Covishield to be given at Bharati hospital today

"We are enrolling six persons for the trial and the screening process is underway. Their RT-PCR and antibody tests are being conducted and if the reports are favourable, the vaccine dose will be administered,” said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital. (Representational)

The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, will be administered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. Six trial participants – three men and three women – were screened on Tuesday and if their RT-PCR and antibody test reports are clear, they will be given the vaccine on Wednesday.

Phase II of the human trials of the Oxford University vaccine began on Tuesday with participants being screened at the clinical trial site at Bharati hospital. “We are enrolling six persons for the trial and the screening process is underway. Their RT-PCR and antibody tests are being conducted and if the reports are favourable, the vaccine dose will be administered,” Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, told The Indian Express.

The vaccine candidate developed by Jenner Institute of the Oxford University will be launched under the brand name Covishield in India. Pune-based Serum Institute of India has tied up with British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to produce a billion doses of the vaccine candidate for low-income countries like India.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold adenovirus taken from chimpanzees and then genetically modified. The vaccine candidate, ChadOx1NcOV, has shown encouraging results in early human trials. Results of the Phases I and II of trials published in The Lancet show that the vaccine induced a strong immune response.

On August 3, the Drug Controller General of India gave the go-ahead to Serum for conducting Phases II and III of human clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate.

According to the clinical trial registry, Covishield will be administered as a two-dose schedule on Day 1 and 29 as 0.5 ml dose intramuscularly. The observer-blind, a randomised controlled study, will determine the safety and immunogenicity of Covishield on healthy Indian adults.

Four of the trial sites are in Pune, including Bharati hospital, KEM hospital and research centre, Jehangir hospital, BJ Medical College. It has been learnt from reliable sources that two sites have been identified for Phase II of the human clinical trial of the Oxford vaccine candidate, which will receive doses in the next few days. This includes KEM hospital and research centre and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

Experts at various clinical trial sites said there was a rush of queries via emails and telephone with several willing to take part. “The response has been massive as people have been calling us wanting to enroll in the clinical trials,” said Dr Lalwani.

What happens in Phase II trial

A total of 1,600 people will be enrolled for Phases II and III of trials. In Phase II, approximately 100 participants will be enrolled and vaccinated across various sites. This is mainly to assess the safety of the vaccine and side effects, if any, will be recorded. For instance, if there are 10 sites with 10 participants each, the enrolment process can be completed within a week. The vaccine doses have to be administered within seven days of enrolment and this safety cohort will be followed for a week. There will be a temporary halt where the data safety monitoring board will assess results. After 10 days or the Phase III part of the study will commence, which will include 1,500 participants.

Volunteers aged above 18 have to provide an informed consent to take part in the trial. This is a form with details about the vaccine, interventions that will be taken up, blood samples that will be taken and sent to the laboratory, compensation amount that will be reimbursed for visits to trial sites, and so on. Initial screening visits will include nasopharyngeal swab tests and blood samples to rule out the viral infection in participants. Distancing will be practised, and once the vaccine is administered, the participant will be monitored for the next half hour and sent home. There will be a follow-up for the next six months.

