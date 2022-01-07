Pune firm gets back Rs 77 lakh siphoned off by employee

PROMPT ACTION by the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police has led to the recovery of Rs 77 lakh allegedly siphoned off from the bank account of an IT company.

Police said that A M Info Web Private Limited Company, located in Kalyani Nagar, filed a complaint at the Yerwada and Cyber police stations against its employee, Rohit Joglekar, for committing Rs 1.22 crore fraud.

Acting on the complaint, police officials contacted ‘payment merchants’ linked to the online transfer of money from the bank account of the company.

During the investigation, police found that fraud of Rs 96 lakh had taken place in this case. A first information report (FIR) was lodged in this case at the Yerwada police station under Sections 408, 419, 420 of the IPC and sections of the IT Act.

Assistant Police Inspector Balbhim Nanaware of the Cyber police station said, “An investigation revealed that the accused had access to the bank account of the company. He allegedly made transactions to fraudulently make hotel bookings and travel tickets.”