Pune firm develops Ganesh thrones made of recycled paper

Celebrated each year on Bhadrapad Shuddh Chaturthi, the Ganesh Chaturthi has undergone a change after the ban on polystyrene (thermocol) and its products across the country. The decorations required during the festival, especially Makhars, the throne of the Ganesha idols, have undergone a makeover. Sujay Patole, a business development head in the city, recently came up with the idea to build a throne for the idol made entirely of recycled corrugated paper.

Ideal Eco-Products in Pune manufactures the eco-friendly throne, which weighs at least 900 gram in a paper bag and has the capacity to hold a Ganapati idol weighing up to 15 kg.

The throne has a base box in which five corrugated paper stands provide the entire structure balance and strength. The structure stands at a height of 15 inches and has a width of 10 inches. The rest of the structure is made up of corrugated paper and handmade paper in different designs and shapes.

The structure can cost Rs 750 to Rs 850 per piece, which can be used at home or gifted as well. “Our objective was to make it easy to transport and assemble. The Makhar can be easily carried in a paper bag and one can assemble the throne in a matter of minutes by following the instructions. After the festival, one can simply dismantle and store it for up to two to three years,” said Patole.

He added that the idea was to minimise the use of thermocol and plastic products, which, after incorrect disposal, damage the environment. “Individuals seek attractive and glittery decorations for the festival but tend to forget that they are harming the environment. People should be made aware about such alternatives for their festival decorations and only then the shift towards eco-friendly options will take place,” added Patole.