Pune: Firefighters treated for accidental chlorine inhalation at site of gas leakage

THREE firefighters from Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade had to be administered primary treatment after they felt uneasy due to accidental inhalation of chlorine while responding to a gas leakage at an industrial unit in Bhosari MIDC area on Wednesday afternoon. Ten more fire-fighters were given basic medical assistance. According to information given by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Brigade, a team of 13 firefighters were responding to a call about leakage from a tank containing chlorine gas in a mechanical industry in sector 10 of Bhosari MIDC.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire department head Kiran Gawade, who himself was on the call, said, “While responding to the call at the premises of the industrial unit, three from the team of 13 firefighters felt minor discomfort due to accidental inhalation of chlorine. They had to be administered primary treatment. Ten others, including me, were given medical assistance.”

Fire Brigade officials said that after plugging the leakage from the tank, the team was given medical assistance.