Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Fire breaks out at Pune’s Wanwadi slum, 5 makeshift houses gutted

Attempts are on to ascertain the cause of the fire which, prima facie, appears to be due to short circuit, police said. Civic body authorities shifted residents to safer spots.

The fire spread to a few tin shed houses after an LPG cylinder caught fire.

At least five houses made of tin sheets in a slum area were gutted in a fire that broke out Thursday night at Pune’s Shivarkar Vasti, located near the Shivarkar hospital in Wanwadi, officials said.

Wanwadi police team that rushed to the spot along with an ambulance said that there was no casualty in the incident. Attempts were on to ascertain the cause of the fire which, prima facie, appears to be due to short circuit, police said.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the officials received a call informing about the fire at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

The fire spread to a few tin shed houses after an LPG cylinder caught fire, although the firemen and locals managed to shift several other gas cylinders to safer places.

Five fire tenders and a water tanker were pressed into service that brought the fire under control around 12.30 am Friday. Then the cooling operation was carried out till early morning.

Fire officials said five houses with tin roofs suffered major damage in the fire. The civic body authorities shifted some of the residents and LPG cylinders to safer spots.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:47:08 am
