Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Fire breaks out at Pune air-filter company, two injured

A probe was on to confirm the cause behind the fire.

pune fireOfficials said it took about five and a half hours to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control. (Photo: PMRDA Fire Department)

A major fire broke out on the premises of a private company on Vadhu Budruk-Koregaon Bhima Road in Pune Saturday afternoon. Two persons were injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses said there was panic in the area for some time as several LPG cylinders kept inside the company premises exploded, causing huge noise and fire.

Vijay Mahajan, fire officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, said: “We received a call around 12.30 pm Saturday regarding the fire at the AIM Filtration Company in Vadhu Budruk, near Koregaon Bhima village. Soon, fire tenders of the PMRDA, Pune Municipal Corporation, Ranjangaon MIDC, Shirur and Alandi municipal councils were rushed to the spot.”

“Inflammable material inside… caught fire and it was spreading fast. There were about 50 large and four small LPG cylinders. As the gas started leaking, as many as eight cylinders exploded, causing a huge fire. It took about five and a half hours to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control,” said Mahajan.

Fire officials said two workers at the spot were injured in the incident. A probe was on to confirm the cause behind the fire.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 06:32:51 pm
