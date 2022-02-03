Pune: Fire at timber storage, narrow escape for five workers

A major fire broke out at a timber storage facility in the Yewalewadi area on Thursday morning. A large part of the facility, located around 12 km from Pune city, was gutted as well as a vehicle garage nearby. No casualties were reported but five workers, who were sleeping on the premises, had a narrow escape as they came out just in time before the fire engulfed the godown.

The Pune fire brigade deployed eight fire tenders to bring the fire, reported around 5.30 am, under control in two hours.

Fire station officer Sameer Shaikh said: “Considering the initial reports about high intensity, we deployed multiple tenders from nearby fire stations. By the time our tenders reached the spot the fire had already engulfed a large part of the godown and was spreading fast because of the presence of wood and plywood. The five workers sleeping on the premises had a narrow escape. They were still asleep when the fire had started spreading. However, they managed to come out just in time. No casualties have been reported till now.”

“The fire was brought under control around 7.30 am. We later continued with the cooling operation by spraying water to avoid any secondary fires. While we managed to bring out one vehicle parked, a major part of the godown was gutted and a neighbouring structure of a garage was partially damaged. Primary observations suggest that fire started due to a short circuit but only a further probe will confirm it,” he added.

