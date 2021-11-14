Pune: Fire at storage facility in Hadapsar

A fire was reported at a facility used for storing event decoration items located at Sade Satara Nali in Hadapsar area of Pune in the early hours of Sunday.

No casualties were reported and the blaze was brought under control in about three hours, officials said. According to information by Pune Fire Brigade officials, they had received a call at around 3.10 am about a fire at the storage facility in the Sadesatranali area. Initially, two fire tenders from the Hadapsar fire station were sent but more had to be pressed into action considering the intensity of the fire.

Fire station officer Vijay Bhilare said, “The facility was used for storing decoration items like curtains, carpets, stage structures and various wooden and plastic items. The facility is spread across 8,000 square feet. Most of the items have been damaged in the fire. The blaze was brought under control at around 6.30 am and was followed by a cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. No casualties have been reported as no staffers were inside the facility when the fire broke out.”

Officials said that while the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, a short circuit in the electrical system could be a possible cause.

Pune has reported multiple instances of fire at storage facilities in the recent past. A major blaze was reported on November 9 at a furniture storage unit in the Pisoli area. Another fire was reported at a similar unit in Gangadham area on the night of October 24. On October 7, one person was rescued by Pune fire brigade personnel after he was trapped in a fire at a grocery storage facility in the Marketyard area.