Monday, May 23, 2022
Pune: Two workers escape as fire breaks out at scrap materials storage unit

The fire department took over two hours to control the blaze.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 23, 2022 9:57:35 am
The fire at Shivane area of Pune broke out early on Monday.

Two workers had a narrow escape after a major fire broke out at a scrap materials’ storage unit in Shivane area of Pune early on Monday.

The fire department took over two hours to control the blaze. Officials said that the godown was located very close to residential buildings, making the operation critical.

Officials from the fire brigade said that the control room received a call at around 2.45 am. “It is a storage unit spread over an area of around 3,000 square feet. It stores scrap material, consisting of paper, cardboard, plastic and other discarded materials. Because of it, the fire had already spread to a large area by the time we reached,” fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar said.

He added: “We came to know that two workers, who were sleeping inside the facility, managed to escape in time. Seven fire tenders from Pune and PMRDA fire brigade were pressed into action.”

The fire was brought under control at 5.10 am and subsequently a cooling operation was conducted to avoid any secondary fire.

