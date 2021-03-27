Pune: After fighting Fashion Street blaze, senior fire official dies in road accident

Superintendent of Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) Fire Brigade, Prakash Hasbe died in a road accident in the early hours of Saturday, while returning home after performing his duty during the massive fire on Fashion Street in Pune Camp.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar confirmed that Hasbe died in a road accident while returning from duty after the fire incident. Hasbe reviewed the fire and then left sometime around 4.30 am. Hasbe told his subordinates that he would come back in a couple of hours. But while going home, he met with an accident on the Pune Ahmednagar road.

About 400 stalls were gutted in the major fire on Fashion Street in Pune at around 11 pm on Friday. Teams of the Central Fire Brigade and the PCB Fire Brigade were deployed, and about 18 fire tenders and several water tankers were pressed into service. After a rigorous firefighting operation, the situation at the spot was brought under control at around 1.30 am. Hasbe was among the senior fire officers who monitored the entire fire fighting operation.

