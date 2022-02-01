Pune: Fire incidents at Undri restaurant, Ramtekdi soap factory; no casualties

Two major fires — one at a soap manufacturing unit in Ramtekdi and another at a restaurant at Undri Chowk — were reported in Pune City between midnight and early hours of Tuesday. Two other incidents of minor fires were also reported during this period. No casualties were reported in any of the four incidents, Pune fire brigade officials said.

The fire at the soap manufacturing unit in Ramtekdi was reported around 12.10 am and was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders around 3.30 am. Officials said that large storage of raw materials used for soap making was gutted in the fire, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit. None of the staff was present on the premises when the fire started.

Another major fire was reported in the duct of the central air conditioning system at a franchise restaurant of a well-known pizza chain located at Undri Chowk. The fire started at around 2 am and was brought under control at around 4 am. The firefighters brought out 10 cylinders full of LPG kept in the kitchen, averting a major incident. A short circuit in the electrical wiring is suspected to have caused the fire.

A small fire was reported at a vegetable stall in Kondhwa around 1.55 am and was brought under control around 2.10 am with the help of one fire tender. In another incident, around midnight, the front cabin of a truck parked in an open space in the Market Yard area caught fire. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes after a fire tender reached the spot.