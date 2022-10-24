Pune: 15 incidents of fires reported across city on Diwali

The Pune City Fire Brigade responded to 15 incidents of fires that started due to firecrackers on the night of Laxmipujan during Diwali, between 7 pm and 11 pm on Monday. In one of the incidents, reported on BT Kawade Road, seven bikes were gutted in the blaze, started by crackers.

All fire stations across Pune have been on alert during the Diwali celebrations. According to preliminary reports till now, no casualties were reported in these fires.

Of these, four incidents involved trees catching fire. These incidents were reported at Lane Number 47 of Janata Vasahat at 7.55 pm, in Vishrantwadi area at 8.48 pm, at Shweta Society on Sinhagad Road and in Vadgaon Sheri at 9.55 pm.

At 8.23 pm a fire started in the balcony of a house in Sai Siddhi Society at Ambegaon Pathar. At 8.30 pm, a fire was reported in the parking lot of a residential society on BT Kawade Road in which seven two wheelers were gutted. At 8.44 pm, a fire started on the terrace of a school after a cracker landed there. At 8.51 a fire was reported in a closed house near Chaitanya Chowk in Warje Malwadi.

At 9.40 pm a fire was reported in an old Wada — cluster of houses — in Guruwar Peth. Two more fires were reported at Ambanagri in Lohegaon at 9.46 pm and in the balcony of a house near Lakdi Ganpati at 10 pm.