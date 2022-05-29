Pune: Fire in residential building parking lot, car and 12 bikes gutted

Twelve bikes and a car were completely gutted in a fire that began in the parking lot of a residential building in the Katraj area on Saturday night, said officials from the Pune fire brigade. No casualties were reported in the fire, the officials added.

The fire was reported in the parking lot of Sai Prasad Society located in the Jambhulwadi area near the viaduct in Katraj, said the officials. The vehicles caught fire around 11 pm and the fire brigade was immediately informed. The fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes after receiving the call, they said.

Katraj fire station officer Subhash Jadhav said: “The fire is suspected to have started from a four-wheeler minutes after it was parked in the lot. It may have been caused by sparking or overheating in the car circuitry. By the time we reached, the fire had spread to all 12 bikes parked in the lot. The fuel tanks and tyres were exploding. We brought the fire under control by 1 am.”

In the past, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have reported multiple incidents of acts of arson in which miscreants set vehicles on fire as a fallout of local disputes.

Jadhav said: “While primary observations point to this being an accidental fire, the police will conduct their probe before reaching any conclusion.”