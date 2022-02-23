Pune: Fire in Jambhulwadi apartment, no casualties

Fire officer Sanjay Ramteke said, “By the time we reached the spot, the fire had caused heavy damages."

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building on Jambhulwadi Road in Pune on Wednesday afternoon. But no casualties were reported in the incident. Fire department officials said that the fire could have started from an electric water heater. The Pune Fire Brigade said its control room received a call regarding the fire around 12.15 pm.

Fire officer Sanjay Ramteke said, “By the time we reached the spot, the fire had caused heavy damages. We controlled the fire before it could spread any further. It took us around 20 minutes to control the fire and then we conducted a cooling operation by spraying water to avoid any secondary fire.”

Ramteke added, “The family members were home but none was hurt as they went to another room after the fire started. Primary observation suggests that the fire started from an overheated electric water heater as the family forgot to switch it off.”