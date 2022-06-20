scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Pune fire dept gets Rs 80 lakh to purchase fibre boats for flood rescue operations

The funds have been diverted from the disaster management department’s kitty on an emergency basis considering the flood-like situations that Pune has experienced during the previous monsoon seasons.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
June 20, 2022 11:54:03 am
PMC, Pune Municipal corporation, monsoon in pune, disaster management in pune, Indian express news today, Indian express latest newsWaterlogging after heavy rain in Pune. (File photo)

With the city witnessing flood-like situations during monsoon over the last few years, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase fiber boats on an emergency basis to replace the existing rubber boats which are in a poor condition.

“We have allowed diversion of Rs 80 lakh funds to the civic fire department for purchase of boats for rescue operations during flood situations in the city. These funds were initially meant for various purposes in the disaster management department,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Disaster management department in-charge Sachin Ithape said the PMC had made a budgetary provision of Rs 1.45 crore for the department. “Realising the emergency, Rs 80 lakh from the disaster management department is being diverted for the purchase of boats for the fire department which carries out rescue operations during natural disasters of floods,” he said.

Chief fire officer Sunil Gilbile said the PMC had bought eight rubber boats ten years ago, but most of them got damaged. “The rubber boats have been frequently getting punctured. We have repaired them many times and have somehow managed to keep just two boats operational. Thus, a demand for eight fibre boats has been made for rescue operations during flood-like situations in the city,” he said.

The state irrigation department has been efficiently managing water release in Mutha river during monsoon, he said, adding that the PMC hopes that the boats will be used rarely. “We will keep the boats in fire stations alongside the Mutha river which cuts across the city and is likely to get flooded during monsoon. This will enable quicker response for rescue operations during flood-like situations,” Gilbile said.

Fibre boats are more durable compared to rubber boats and are less likely to get damaged, Gilbile said. “These boats will also have facilities for installing motors which can help the boat to sail fast and handle the water current more effectively,” the chief fire officer explained.

