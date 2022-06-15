scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Pune: Fire in company record room in building basement in Shivajinagar

Pune Fire Brigade officials said the fire was reported at around 5 am in the record room in the basement, which mainly stores documents of an automobile sales company.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 15, 2022 8:53:19 am
The fire was controlled before it could spread to other floors, added the officials. (Express Photo)

A fire was reported in a private company’s record room located in the basement of a commercial building in the Shivajinagar area of Pune early Wednesday, said officials. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Pune Fire Brigade officials said the fire was reported at around 5 am in the record room in the basement, which mainly stores documents of an automobile sales company. The fire was controlled before it could spread to other floors, added the officials.

The fire started in the record room sometime around 5 am

Fire officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “The fire started in the record room sometime around 5 am. After receiving the call, we deployed four fire tenders from near fire stations. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of us reaching.” “We then conducted a cooling operation by spraying water to avoid any secondary fire. While a large portion of documents was gutted, we did manage to save a significant chunk,” added Khedekar.

“A while a large portion of documents was gutted, we did manage to save a significant chunk,” a fire official said.

No casualties were reported as no one was inside the basement at the time of the fire.

The commercial building, located near Pune Municipal Corporation, houses a car showroom and a bank on its first and second floors.

Officials said that while the exact cause of the fire was being probed, they suspect a short circuit in the electrical system in the basement may have led to the blaze.

