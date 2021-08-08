Two seriously injured in fire at chemical storage unit near Pune

Two persons sustained serious burn injuries in a major blaze that started at a chemical storage facility located on the outskirts of Pune late on Saturday night. The fire also gutted three buses and damaged a few more vehicles parked outside an adjacent vehicle service centre.

As per the information given by the Pune Fire Brigade, the fire broke out in a storage facility of a paint thinner in Kopare village, located around 15 kilometres from Pune, sometime between 10.30 pm and 11 pm last night. Five fire tenders from the Pune Fire Brigade and three more from the Fire Department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were pressed into action from various fire stations in the area.

Watch | The fire broke out in a storage facility of a paint thinner in Kopare village, located around 15 km from #Pune, sometime between 10.30 pm and 11 pm https://t.co/uXdcqsBUIb pic.twitter.com/YQ7QCgqXmC — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 8, 2021

Fire Officer Gajanan Patrudkar said, “The facility where the fire started seems to be a storage facility of chemicals, mainly the highly inflammable paint thinners and some other substances too, which were kept in barrels. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. After receiving the call, fire tenders from Pune and PMRDA were rushed to the spot. But, by the time we reached, the fire intensified to a very large extent because of the chemical storage.

“Two persons, including the man who ran the facility, were injured and rushed to Sassoon General hospital before we could reach. We have been told that their injuries are serious,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the fire had spread to the vehicle servicing centre and three buses parked outside, closer to the chemical storage facility, were gutted. Some more buses were also damaged. We had to undertake the fire fighting operation on both the premises,” the officer added.

Patrudkar said, “The storage facility had a tin shed, which made the fire extinguishing operation more difficult. We used foam and also had to actually move some burning barrels of chemicals using tools. We brought the fire control around 1.30 am and then continued with the cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. As of now, we do not know the exact nature of the storage facility and why they were storing so much paint thinner in one place, that too without proper precaution. The man who runs the facility is seriously injured.”

A police official said a probe will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, and whether negligence on anyone’s part could have caused or aggravated the blaze.

