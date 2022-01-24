Kolhapur: Fire at chemical factory in Ichalkaranji, no casualty

A fire was reported at a chemical manufacturing unit located in an industrial cluster in Ichalkaranji taluka of Kolhapur district on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the fire, the local police have said.

Officials from Kolhapur district police said that the fire started in the manufacturing unit around 8.30am and was brought under control after two hours.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Vaijane said, “The fire was reported at the unit that produces chemicals required for the textile industries. The fire is believed to have started due to a short circuit. Local fire brigade, police personnel and emergency relief agencies responded to the incident. The fire was brought under control within two hours with the help of half a dozen fire tenders. No casualties have been reported.” Minor damages to an adjacent building of a textile unit were also reported.

An officer said that no workers or staffers were inside the building when the fire started. An incident of fire was recorded at the Hatkanangle police station and a probe has been launched