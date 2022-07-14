scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Pune: Nine bikes gutted in fire in parking lot of residential building

A fire officer said that by the time they were able to douse the fire, all the nine bikes were completely gutted so was the compartment that housed electricity meters of the building.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 14, 2022 12:31:24 pm
The incident took place in the parking lot at the base of a building in Ashtavinayak Society in Chandan Nagar at around 2 am.

Nine motorcycles were completely gutted in a fire that started early Thursday in the parking lot of a residential building in the Chandan Nagar area of Pune, said the police. No one was injured in the incident as the fire was controlled before it could spread to houses, they added.

Senior inspector Sunil Jadhav, in charge of Chandan Nagar police station, said, “Nine bikes were gutted in the fire. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started after a short circuit in the electric wiring of the building. In the initial investigation, we have ruled out the possibility of this being a deliberate act. Further probe is on.”

The incident took place in the parking lot at the base of a building in Ashtavinayak Society in Chandan Nagar at around 2 am. After receiving a call from the residents, fire tenders from a nearby fire station were deployed. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes after the teams reached the spot.

More from Pune

A fire officer said that by the time they were able to douse the fire, all the nine bikes were completely gutted so was the compartment that housed electricity meters of the building.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement