Pune: Nine bikes gutted in fire in parking lot of residential building

Nine motorcycles were completely gutted in a fire that started early Thursday in the parking lot of a residential building in the Chandan Nagar area of Pune, said the police. No one was injured in the incident as the fire was controlled before it could spread to houses, they added.

Senior inspector Sunil Jadhav, in charge of Chandan Nagar police station, said, “Nine bikes were gutted in the fire. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started after a short circuit in the electric wiring of the building. In the initial investigation, we have ruled out the possibility of this being a deliberate act. Further probe is on.”

The incident took place in the parking lot at the base of a building in Ashtavinayak Society in Chandan Nagar at around 2 am. After receiving a call from the residents, fire tenders from a nearby fire station were deployed. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes after the teams reached the spot.

A fire officer said that by the time they were able to douse the fire, all the nine bikes were completely gutted so was the compartment that housed electricity meters of the building.