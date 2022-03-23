Watch: Pune fire brigade rescues cat stuck on cellphone tower

The Pune fire brigade rescued a cat stuck on top of a 30-foot-tall cellphone tower in the Shukrawar Peth area on Wednesday morning.

Around 8 am on Wednesday morning, the fire brigade control room received a call about the cat stuck on the tower on the terrace of a building, Sundar Corner. A fire brigade team, along with animal rescue volunteers, reached the spot and firefighter Chandrakant Ananddas climbed up the tower. After a couple of failed attempts with rope and basket, he finally got hold of the scared cat and brought it down.

The family to which the cat belongs thanked the team of firefighters which comprised firemen Ilahi Shaikh, Rajesh Kamble, Ambadas Darade, Mahendra Kulal, Pratik Girme and Shafiq Sayyed.

In the last week of January, a team of Pune firefighters had rescued 10 Persian cats stuck in a building that caught fire in the Ghorpade Peth area of Pune.