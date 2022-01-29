Pune: Fire brigade rescues 10 Persian cats from burning building in Ghorpade Peth 4

PUNE FIRE brigade rescued citizens and 10 Persian cats from a building in Ghorpade Peth that caught fire on Friday evening.

Fire Officer P R Khedekar said that around 6.55 pm, a call was received by the fire brigade control room regarding a fire at a building in Ghorpade Peth. Soon, a fire brigade team along with a fire tender rushed to the spot.

Firemen found flames and smoke coming out from the building in a lane near the Urdu school in Ghorpade Peth.

Khedekar said material dumped near an apartment on the second floor caught fire, possibly due to a short circuit. It caused flames and a lot of smoke. “We brought the situation under control in some time. Residents were shifted to safe places and no casualties were reported in the incident,” said Khedekar.

“During the firefighting operation, a flat owner Samuel told us about his 10 Persian cats inside the house where a lot of smoke had gathered. Firemen Mangesh Milawane and Chhagan More went inside with torches, conducted searches and rescued all the cats that were hiding at different spots to save themselves from the fire,” said Khedekar.