Pune Fire Brigade operating with 20 pc fire stations, 25 pc of firefighter strength

AS fire services mark National Fire Service Week, their personnel have drawn attention to the acute shortfall in the number of fire stations and firefighters in Pune, which is putting immense strain on the available few resources. As per the norms laid down by central Standard Fire Advisory Committee (SFAC), Pune city requires 74 fire stations and 1,620 firefighters, but the Fire Department is operating with only 14 fire stations and 380 firefighters.

National Fire Service Week is marked from April 14 and 20 every year to commemorate the death of over 70 firefighters in a major explosion and subsequent blaze at Victoria Dock in Mumbai on April 14, 1944. A number of fire safety drills and awareness campaigns are organised by the Fire Department, which in Maharashtra comes under the purview of the Urban Development Ministry.

With the merger of 23 new villages in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) till 2021, Pune Fire Brigade now caters to a population of close to 60 lakh spread over an area of 520 square km. This includes both densely-populated urban areas and semi-urban areas on the outskirts of the city.

A senior official from Pune Fire Brigade said, “As per the norms of the Standard Fire Advisory Committee (SFAC) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, one fire station is required for the population of 50,000 and one additional fire station for addition of population of one lakh. These norms also have provisions of setting up fire stations in high-risk areas such as densely populated slums, industrial areas or areas with high financial activity, like the IT parks in Pune. With this calculation, Pune city limits require 74 fire stations, but has 14. Further, considering the requirement of a team of eight firefighters, a leading firefighter and station in-charge, in addition to administrative staff, Pune requires a total firefighter strength of 1,620 but has 380 at present. Which means that we are operating at a fifth of the number of fire stations required and have only one-fourth of the strength needed.”

Pune’s Chief Fire officer Sunil Gilbile said, “This acute shortfall means that one station has to cater to a much larger area and the firefighters are burdened with higher load of work. Granting leave becomes next to impossible.”

According to sources, in addition to the 14 operating fire stations, there are five fire stations in Pune which have buildings and vehicles in place, but can’t operate due to shortage of firefighters. There are four more whose construction has been halted mid-way.

Speaking to The Indian Express, multiple fire officers said that even if they get 800 personnel and the city gets a total of 35 fire stations — which is half of what the norms prescribe — a lot of burden on the existing fire and emergency response system will be eased.

“There is an ongoing process of recruiting 200 firefighters on contract basis. But we won’t be able to deploy them immediately, before they are trained,” said an officer.

Officials said the Fire Brigade has high load of work throughout the year — with drier months reporting more fires, and rain and flood-related emergencies during monsoon. Calls about drowning incidents, structure collapses, gas leaks and animal rescue are on round the year.

On an average, Pune Fire Brigade responds to nearly 4,500 to 5,000 calls every year, under two dozen different categories.

A retired fire officer who served in Pune said, “Urgent steps from the Urban Development Ministry and the PMC administration are required to bridge this huge gap. It would also make a difference if the Fire Brigade is brought under the purview of the Home Department or is turned into a separate department. In the current structure, the Urban Development Ministry has a lot on its plate. It is a question of resource allocation, political and administrative priorities and acknowledging the importance of fire safety. As the Marathi phrase goes, you can’t start digging up a well when the fire has already started.”