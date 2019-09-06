Pune: Fire breaks out in bus, narrow escape for 29 passengers

Twenty nine passengers on board a private bus had a narrow escape after a fire broke out in the vehicle, near Ramwadi Corner on Thursday evening.

All passengers were safely evacuated before the fire could spread, police said.

According to Pune Fire Brigade officials, the fire was first reported at 8.15 pm near Ramwadi Corner. By the time fire tenders from Yerawada station could reach the spot, all the passengers had disembarked but the blaze had engulfed the entire bus.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, officials said. Police have launched a probe into the incident.