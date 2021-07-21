Pune: Fire breaks out in basement shop in Camp area, no casualties reported

According to Fire department officials, while the fire started around 2.50 pm, the first call was received by the Pune Cantonment Fire Department at 2.55 pm.

A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the basement of a commercial building in Camp area of Pune, which houses a large number of small shops. Fire brigades from Pune Cantonment and Pune Municipal Corporation succeeded in containing the fire to the shop where it had started due to a suspected short circuit. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Fire department officials, while the fire started around 2.50 pm, the first call was received by the Pune Cantonment Fire Department at 2.55 pm. Two fire tenders were initially pressed into action by Cantonment Fire Brigade. Looking at the intensity of the smoke emanating from the basement, assistance was sought from the PMC Fire department, which deployed four fire tenders.

PMC’s Fire Station Officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “The building has a large number of shops of clothes and tailoring. The fire started in a shop located in one of the corners of the basement, whcih has at least 50 shops cramped in a small space. The fire was brought under control around 4 pm. We had to deploy exhaust fans to clear the smoke while we were conducting the fire fighting operation. Because of joint effort from Cantonment and PMC fire brigades, we managed to contain the fire to one shop where it is suspected to have started due to a short circuit.”

Another fire officer said, “All the people had evacuated the premises when the fire started. Fortunately there were no casualties. It needs to be noted that it is a very cramped space, with a large number of shops and hardly any fire-fighting system in place.”

The building is located not far from the Fashion Street in Camp area where, in a major fire in the last week of March, at least 400 small shops were completely gutted.