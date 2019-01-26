Pune: Fire breaks out at Tulshibag market after short-circuit in godown

A major fire broke out in the crowded Tulshibag market in Pune following a suspected short circuit in a plastic-item godown on Saturday. While no casualties were reported in the incident, as many as 10 fire tenders were summoned to douse the flames.

Officials at Pune city fire brigade said the first call regarding the mishap was received around 7.30 pm following which fire tenders from the nearby fire station rushed to the spot. Subsequently, additional tenders and tankers were brought in considering the intensity of the flames.

Fire officer Sunil Gilbile, who headed the response team, said, “Primary observations suggest that the fire started due to a short circuit in a godown that was housing large stacks of decorative items made of plastic or other synthetic fabric. The godown is built on the second floor of the building. As the fire spread inside the godown of more than 1,200 square feet area, big fumes could be seen coming out of the window. The surrounding area was immediately evacuated and the fire was brought under control within half-an-hour.”

Gilbile added, “Our teams succeeded in not letting the fire spread to the shops or residential space adjacent to the godown, thus averting further loss of property.”