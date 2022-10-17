Pune: Fire breaks out at sports store on FC Road

A fire broke out at a sports store on FC Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune Monday morning, fire department officials said.

According to the fire brigade, its control room received a call regarding a blaze at Champion Sports around 8.20 am. Five fire vehicles, including fire tenders and water tankers, immediately rushed to the spot, officers added. The rescue team brought the situation under control by around 9.25 am.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at a sports store on FC Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune Monday morning. The rescue team brought the situation under control by around 9.25 am. pic.twitter.com/oLLZjZXMre — Express Mumbai (@ie_mumbai) October 17, 2022

The process of cooling the spot is currently underway. Attempts are also being made to ascertain the cause behind the blaze, fire officials said. A police team has been deployed in the area to control the traffic situation and the crowd.

Last week, a fire broke out at a restaurant in Pune’s Hadapsar area following a cylinder blast in its kitchen, fire department officials said. While no casualties were reported, fire brigade personnel managed to take six cylinders out, averting a major blaze.