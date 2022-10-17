scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Pune: Fire breaks out at sports store on FC Road

According to the fire brigade, its control room received a call regarding a blaze at Champion Sports store in the Deccan Gymkhana area around 8.20 am. The situation was brought under control by around 9.25 am.

The process of cooling the spot is currently underway. Attempts are also being made to ascertain the cause behind the blaze, fire officials said. (Express photo)

A fire broke out at a sports store on FC Road in the Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune Monday morning, fire department officials said.

According to the fire brigade, its control room received a call regarding a blaze at Champion Sports around 8.20 am. Five fire vehicles, including fire tenders and water tankers, immediately rushed to the spot, officers added. The rescue team brought the situation under control by around 9.25 am.

The process of cooling the spot is currently underway. Attempts are also being made to ascertain the cause behind the blaze, fire officials said. A police team has been deployed in the area to control the traffic situation and the crowd.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
A police team has been deployed in the area to control the traffic situation and the crowd. (Express photo)

Last week, a fire broke out at a restaurant in Pune’s Hadapsar area following a cylinder blast in its kitchen, fire department officials said. While no casualties were reported, fire brigade personnel managed to take six cylinders out, averting a major blaze.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:00:31 am
Next Story

JNU Admissions 2022: First merit list today; how to check

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement