Pune: Fire breaks out at Shaniwar Peth building, 26 residents rescued

A fire broke out at a building in Shaniwar Peth on Thursday morning, causing panic in the area. No casualties were reported, said police. The Pune Fire Brigade managed to rescue all 26 people trapped inside the building.

Advertising

Around 8.15 am, a fire broke out on the first floor of the five-storey Joshi Sankul building located in Mehunpura, opposite Prabhat Talkies in Shaniwar Peth, said an official. Soon, the fire spread, causing huge smoke and creating panic in the area, the official added.

Residents trapped in the building rushed to the terrace and shouted for help. On receiving information, a team of fire brigade rushed to the spot. Firemen doused the flames and rescued all residents inside the building, said a police officer.

Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise supervised the fire-fighting operation.

Fire brigade officials suspect that the fire started at a medical shop on the first floor of the building. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, teams from Faraskhana and Vishrambag police stations reached the spot and controlled the crowd that had gathered there. Mayor Mukta Tilak also visited the spot.