Pune: Fire breaks out at a building in Rasta Peth; three flats, two shops gutted

It took about two hours for the fire brigade team to bring the situation under control.

Three apartments and two shops in a building near the Madrasi Ganapati temple in Pune’s Rasta Peth were damaged in an incident of fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Pune Fire Brigade control room got a call regarding fire at the four-storeyed Om Sai Apartment near the Madrasi Ganapati temple around 2.50 am.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Soon, a team of fire brigades led by station duty officer Prakash Gore rushed to the spot. Six fire tenders and water tankers were pressed into service.

According to the fire brigade, three apartments located on the first and second floor of the building and two shops located on the ground floor got badly damaged in the fire incident. Also, some parts of a four-wheeler parker on the road and items in a shop in the adjacent building were also burnt.

Firemen managed to shift all residents inside the building to safe spots. Nobody was injured in the incident and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire was also not known yet.

It took about two hours for the fire brigade team to bring the situation under control.