Pune: Fire at Nanded restaurant, no casualties

A major fire was reported at a restaurant in the Nanded city area of Pune early Monday morning which caused severe damages to the entire dining area of the establishment, according to fire brigade officials. No casualties were reported in the fire, as per initial reports.

The incident happened at Bhavvesh restaurant, located on the second floor of a building in the Korde Baug area of Nanded city around 2 am. Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade officials said that while the fire may have started a little while earlier, the first call from local citizens was placed to them at 1.58 am. Three fire tenders from PMRDA fire brigade and one from Sinhagad Road fire station of Pune city fire brigade were deployed immediately.

Firefighters arrived at the spot early Monday morning. (Express Photo) Firefighters arrived at the spot early Monday morning. (Express Photo)

An official from the PMRDA fire brigade said: “The dining area of the hotel had a lot of wooden and plywood furniture. Almost the entire dining area, spread over 2,000 square feet, was heavily damaged by the time the fire was brought under control. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the kitchen because it is separate. It could have caused further damages due to the presence of gas cylinders. While the primary cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, we believe it started in the dining area. The fire did not spread to any neighbouring building or other floors of the building. Locals have told us that there were no staffers present inside. No casualties have been reported as per our initial findings.”

A probe will be conducted into the possible cause of the fire, a local police official said.