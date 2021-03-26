Pune: Fire at scrap center in Ganj Peth, one dead

Fire brigade officials have identified the deceased as Shivkant Kumar, aged around 28 years and native of Uttar Pradesh.

A scrap center in Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth, located in the mid-city area of Pune caught fire, causing the death of a person in the early hours of Friday.

Fire brigade officials have identified the deceased as Shivkant Kumar, aged around 28 years and native of Uttar Pradesh. Prima-facie, it was known that the deceased was working in the scrap center that caught fire.

The control room of Pune Fire Brigade received a call regarding fire at the R K Scrap Center in Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth around 1.20 am.

Soon, a fire brigade team along with fire tender and a water tanker reached the spot. A fire officer said, there was current flowing around the scrap center. Firemen extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control within a few minutes. Shivkant Kumar was found in burnt condition in the scrap center. He was rushed to the Sassoon hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, his antigen test was also conducted at the Sassoon hospital. Fire officials said that the deceased tested positive for COVID 19.

Fire brigade suspect that a short circuit was the cause behind the fire incident. It is also suspected prima-facie that Shivkant suffered electric shock following a short circuit, due to which he died, said a fire official.