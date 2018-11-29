Pune: Fire at Patil Estate slums, around hundred hutments gutted

Around 100 hutments were damaged in a fire that broke out at the Patil Estate slums in Shivaji Nagar on Wednesday. No casualties were reported but many slum dwellers have lost their homes.

Advertising

The fire was first seen in a hut on lane 3 at the Patil Estate slums around 1 pm. It spread to the other lanes as six-seven LPG cylinders exploded. The fire brigade was informed and local residents with help of the fire brigade personnel and police shifted some LPG cylinders to safer places.

Trainees from the Maharashtra Fire Service Academy (MFSA) also reached the spot to help.

As the fire spread, a crowd gathered in the area. Additional police force was deployed at the spot for managing the crowd and traffic. Employees of Emerson company, adjacent to Patil Estate slums, were asked to vacate the premises as a preventive measure.

Advertising

According to the fire brigade, a blaze was reported at lane number 5 of Patil Estate slums around 3 am on Tuesday. But it was brought under control within 45 minutes and only a couple of hutments were damaged in the incident.

Prashant Ranpise, the chief fire officer, Pune Fire Brigade, said: “We were aware of the situation, as the fire incident had taken place a day before. So, on receiving a call on Wednesday, around 100 fire men and officers with 15 fire tenders and several water tankers were pressed into service immediately. We brought the situation under control by 3.45 pm and then cooling operation was conducted by showering water.”

“There were six to seven LPG cylinder explosions. But local residents did a good job by shifting other LPG cylinders elsewhere. So far, we have not received information about any casualties in the incident. The exact number of hutments damaged in the fire is not yet known. We are looking into it,” Ranpise said. Fire brigade officials said around 100 huts have been damaged.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sunil Phulari and other senior police officers from Shivaji Nagar and Khadki police stations visited the spot.

“The fire spread due to scrap and inflammable material. Police personnel were deployed at proper spots to avoid over crowding and enable the fire brigade to do its job effectively. Around 80 hutments were gutted,” he said.

District Collector Naval Kishor Ram visited the slums. Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who also reached the spot, said: “We are helping the residents. Shelter is being provided to the victims at a school in Wakadewadi area. Relief material is being distributed. Assessment of damage is being done,” said Rao.