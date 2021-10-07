Pune: Fire at grocery shop on Alandi road, no casualties

A grocery shop near Sai Mandir on Alandi Road caught fire on Wednesday night. While no casualties were reported, the fire brigade officials said that the shop was burnt to ashes, causing the loss of lakhs of rupees to the owner.

The fire brigade control room received a call around 10 pm. Two fire tenders and a water tanker reached the spot quickly and brought the situation under control in two hours.

As per information obtained from the fire brigade control room, the shop was owned by a person named Khivram Chaudhary. The fire brigade suspects a short circuit caused the fire.