Pune: Fire at grocery shop in Marketyard, trapped employee rescued

The Pune Fire Brigade Thursday doused a fire that had engulfed a grocery store at Gate No. 4 of the Marketyard. One person who was trapped in the fire was rescued.

As per the information given by fire brigade officials, the blaze was reported at around 8.30 am at a shop of the grocery wholesaler, located amidst a cluster of shops in Marketyard’s Gate Number 4. Two fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot.

Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said, “When our teams reached the spot, they were told that a person was trapped inside the shop. The person was rescued unhurt and the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.”

Officials said that rescuers entered the shop by removing the tin ceiling to rescue the trapped person, who is a staffer at the shop. After the fire was brought under control, a cooling operation was conducted by spraying water to avoid secondary fires.

A fire officer said that the owner of the shop had recently replenished the stocks of the goods for the upcoming festive season and suffered major losses due to the blaze. The shop had storage of mainly dry fruits, oils and some other grocery items.