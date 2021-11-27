Pune: Fire at footwear shop in Shivaji Market

A fire broke out late Friday night in a small shop at Shivaji Market in Pune Camp area. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control in about half an hour.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the control room received a call around 11.50 pm regarding a blaze at a shop opposite Radio Hotel in Shivaji Market.

Fire officer P R Khedekar said fire tenders and water tankers of the Cantonment Fire Brigade and Pune Fire Brigade reached the spot quickly and began efforts to douse the blaze. Most items inside the shop were destroyed.

“A shop carrying chappals, leather belts had caught fire. Firemen brought the situation under control in about 30 minutes. No casualties were reported. Nobody was injured in the incident,” said Khedekar.

Fireman Rohit Ranpise said prima facie it appeared that the fire was caused by a short circuit.