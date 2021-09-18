Pune: FIR against two women, minor boy after gold theft at jewellery market

Pune Police on Saturday lodged an offence against three persons — two women and a minor boy — for allegedly stealing a bag with three kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.2 crore inside from a trader who had come to the city from Mumbai to visit the jewellery market at the Sonya Maruti Chowk.

Jignesh Borana (33), the jeweller from Mumbai, lodged a complaint in the case at the Faraskhana police station. Police said Borana was in the business of selling gold to some jewellers in Pune. On Saturday afternoon, he had gone to meet a jeweller at Sonya Maruti Chowk when the accused, posing as customers, came up to him and tricked him into parting with his bag that had gold inside.

Police are checking video footage captured by the CCTV cameras at the spot to get clues about the accused persons.