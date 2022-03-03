Pune: FIR against Milind Ekbote for gathering people illegally at disputed site

Pune City Police have booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and 19 others for allegedly causing communal tension by gathering people illegally by circulating messages and invitations on social media for “Maha Aarti” programme at a public road near a disputed religious place in Kasba Peth on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday.

In this connection, constable Mayur Pandhare has lodged the FIR at Faraskhana police station.

It has been alleged that a durgah near Pawle chowk in Kasba Peth was constructed over the Punyeshwar temple and the dispute is pending before a court in Pune. Police said the court has ordered that all construction work be stopped at this site. On Tuesday, Ekbote and his aides allegedly gathered people at Pawle chowk in Kasba Peth for a religious programme by circulating messages over different social media platforms. Police said a booklet, written by Nandakishor Ekbote, who is also named as accused, was distributed at the spot, falsely claiming that illegal construction is on at the disputed site.