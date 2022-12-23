Pune International Film Festival postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The organisers of Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) have announced that the 21st edition of the event which was to take place in January 2023 has been postponed due to some ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Earlier, the Pune Film Foundation (PFF) which organises the film festival in association with Government of Maharashtra, had announced that the festival will take place between January 12 and 19 next year.

“Due to some unforeseen circumstances the 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) jointly organised by Pune Film Foundation and Government of Maharashtra between January 12th and 19th, 2023, has been postponed. The new dates of the festival shall be announced soon,” Jabbar Patel, President, Pune Film Foundation said.

The film festival, which is a popular event in the city’s calendar which boasts of a good number of cinephiles, had started accepting entries for its competition sections a few months ago.