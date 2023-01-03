scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Pune film festival to be held between February 2 and 9; postponement due to G20 meet

The 21st PIFF received a total of 1,574 entries from 72 countries, of which 140 movies will be screened during the festival, PIFF director Jabbar Patel said in a press conference Tuesday.

The online registration for delegate passes will start on January 5 through the official website www.piffindia.com.
Listen to this article
Pune film festival to be held between February 2 and 9; postponement due to G20 meet
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Written by Prajwal Jayaraj

The 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), jointly organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra, will be held between February 2 and 9, at three venues in the city.

The festival was to be held in the second week of January but was postponed earlier. The organisers have now clarified that the postponement was done as the dates clashed with a scheduled G20 meet in the city and the state government had requested that the film festival be postponed.

The 21st PIFF received a total of 1,574 entries from 72 countries, of which 140 movies will be screened during the festival, PIFF director Jabbar Patel said in a press conference Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high

Dr Avinash Dhakane, managing director, Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited; Samar Nakhate, chairman, selection committee, PIFF; Pune Film Foundation trustees Satish Alekar, Dr Mohan Agashe, Sabina Sanghvi and PIFF selection committee member Abhijit Randive were present at the press conference.

The festival will be held at PVR Icon, Pavillion Mall (six screens) on the Senapati Bapat Road, Inox (two screens) at Bundgarden, and the National Film Archives of India (NFAI) (one screen) on the Law College Road. The online registration for delegate passes will start on January 5 through the official website http://www.piffindia.com.

Spot registrations can also be done at all three venues from January 19. The cost of a delegate pass for senior citizens, film club members and students is Rs 600, while the fee for the general public is Rs 800.

Advertisement

Dr Patel said the festival dates initially were from January 12-19, 2023.

Patel further said the PIFF was growing quality-wise and was recognized by the Cannes Film Festival.

“This year, we have films in the A+ grade in large numbers. All the 14 films short-listed in the world competition are kept in the top grade,” said Dr Patel.

Advertisement

Dr Dhakane said since the PIFF is a festival of the Government of Maharashtra, the administration will extend all support to the festival, including financial.

More from Pune

“The Maharashtra government has decided to support the festival in every possible way,” he added.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 18:58 IST
Next Story

Cinema halls can prohibit moviegoers from carrying outside food, beverages, rules SC

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close