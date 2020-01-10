Pune film fest organisers lament lack of funds, culture minister promises to meet demands

Awardees Vikram Gokhale and B P Singh, festival director Jabbar Patel, Minister of Cultural Affairs Amit Deshmukh and members of CID cast at the opening ceremony of the 18th Pune International Film Festival. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Awardees Vikram Gokhale and B P Singh, festival director Jabbar Patel, Minister of Cultural Affairs Amit Deshmukh and members of CID cast at the opening ceremony of the 18th Pune International Film Festival. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

Written by Prasad Bhopale

STATE Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh, who inaugurated the18th edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), on Thursday assured PIFF organisers that his ministry will fulfill the monetary demands to organise such a festival.

Deshmukh was responding to comments made by PIFF director Jabbar Patel, who rued that the festival was being organised on a shoestring budget despite being the official film festival of the Maharashtra government.

In his speech, Patel pointed out that the festival was allocated only Rs 70 lakh from the state government. “… Rs 20 lakh is spent in cash awards and Rs 50 lakh is left for us to spend on organisational expenses. We badly need money,” said Patel.

Deshmukh promised Patel that he will ensure that the festival’s financial demands are met.

“You have expressed some expectations… and please bear no doubt in your mind that I will fulfill those expectations (about PIFF). I want to assure you on behalf of the Maharashtra government that we are committed towards the preservation and promotion of Marathi culture, music, theatre and cinema. We will accept whatever suggestions that come for this festival,” said Deshmukh.

At the PIFF opening ceremony, held at Bal Gandharva Auditorium in Pune on Thursday, TV producer B P Singh and veteran actor Vikram Gokhale were honoured with the ‘PIFF Distinguished Award’. The S D Burman International Award for Creative Music and Sound, conferred upon music director Usha Khanna, was handed over to her daughter-in-law as Khanna couldn’t attend the event.

Gokhale said the honour, bestowed during this particular edition of the film festival, held special significance for him as it was dedicated to late actor Dr Shriram Lagoo. “I had a great relationship with Dr Lagoo… not having him with us now is my personal loss. He was an actor who was so calculated… but still spontaneous,” he said.

Harsha Khanna, music composer Usha Khanna’s daughter-in-law, said that the latter was unable to make it to the event as she was suffering from malaria.

“We are really grateful to PIFF for this award. Although we conveyed to them that my mother-in-law won’t be able to attend the event due to the ailment, they stuck to their choice and invited me to accept the honour on her behalf. They could have found some other person who was available but they didn’t do that,” said Khanna.

The opening ceremony was attended by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, actor Mohan Agashe, FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola and National Film Archive of India Director Prakash Magdum, among others.

