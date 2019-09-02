Pune Festival to be inaugurated on Friday

The 31st Pune Festival will be inaugurated at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch on September 6 by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Pune Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao will install the Ganapati idol.

Advertising

This year’s celebration has several performances, including by Pune Festival’s patron and danseuse, actress Hema Malini, who will perform the Ganga Ballet. She has presented her ballet for the festival 27 times. The All India Urdu Mushaira, Hindi humourous poetry convention, Marathi Hasya Kavi Sammelan, Keral Matosav, Kirtan Mahotsav, Uagawate Tare and Indradhanu, will be among other spotlight events of the festival.

The Mahila Mahotsav will include many events, including the Miss Pune Festival, Lavani for women and various dance, painting and cooking competitions. The festival will also host performances of Marathi drama, musical, classical vocal and dance, Hindi and Marathi songs and sports competitions.

Pune Festival was started in 1989 by Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi to celebrate culture, sports, education and technology.

Advertising

Achievers from diverse fields will be facilitated with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ and ‘Pune Festival Award’ at the inauguration ceremony. Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj and actor Prem Chopra will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, actor Subodh Bhave, drama actor Prashant Damle, Secretary of Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Milind Joshi, entrepreneur Usha Kakade and bodybuilder Sangram Chougule will receive the Pune Festival Award.

Additionally, in the wake of the floods in Maharashtra, the festival will contribute financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

The events of the festival will take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, Bal Gandharva Rangmandir and Kala Dalan, Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruh and Sankalp Hall.

Actors Urmila Matondkar, Girija Prabhu and Manasi Musale, Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal, MPs Girish Bapat and Amol Kolhe, former minister Harshwardhan Patil, Managing Director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Abhimanyu Kale, Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak and Deputy Mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende will attend the festival.

Horse Sultan Suleiman wins Southern Command Gold Cup Race

The Southern Command Gold Cup Race was conducted at the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Race Course in Pune on Sunday.

The race was preceded by a cultural programme, a military band display and horse riding and pegging skills by the cadets of the National Defence Academy.

The event was attended by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini. The horse racing season of the year commenced in the city from July 25 at the RWITC race course.

The Southern Command Gold Cup Race was won by the horse Sultan Suleiman, ridden by Jockey Sandesh and owned by Altaf Hussain. The trophy to the winner was presented by the Army Commander, who also gave away prizes to other winners and felicitated all the functionaries of the RWITC on the conclusion of the event.