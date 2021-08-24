Pune Festival cancelled due to Covid pandemic

For the second year in a row, the 33rd Pune Festival during the 10-day Ganesh festival has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the installation and immersion of Pune Festival’s Ganesh idol will take place as per rituals.

In a press statement, festival chairman Suresh Kalmadi and festival patron Hema Malini announced its cancellation this year.

Also Read | Surat locality residents to boycott polls if Ganesh procession banned

The Pune Festival has been one of the main attractions during the Ganesh festival as it provides a platform for social and cultural activities. It organises events of music, dance, drama, arts and sports.

The festival is jointly organised by the Pune Festival committee, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and Union Tourism Ministry. It has been celebrated for 31 years and is among the biggest cultural festivals in the country.

Pune festival authorities also stated that they have contributed Rs 2 lakh to the Sakal Relief Fund for providing help to flood-affected people in Konkan and western Maharashtra.