scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Pune Festival: City BJP in dilemma over Gadkari, Fadnavis sharing dais with Suresh Kalmadi

The Pune Festival organising committee Tuesday said the 34th edition of the event will be inaugurated on September 2 by Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis.

Congress keen to keep Pune seatSuresh Kalmadi. (File)

The BJP’s Pune unit is in a bind after senior party leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were invited to the Pune Festival associated with former Congress parliamentarian Suresh Kalmadi.

The Pune Festival organising committee Tuesday said the 34th edition of the event will be inaugurated on September 2 by Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis. State Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Pune MP Girish Bapat will be the guests of honour, it added. BJP MP Hema Malini will also perform for two days, including the inaugural function of the 10-day festival.

The local BJP unit had in the past gone all out against Suresh Kalmadi after he faced allegations of financial misappropriation during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG). It has been keeping its distance from Pune Festival because of its association with Kalmadi. The party’s mayors in the last five years have skipped the event despite being invited for its inauguration as the first citizens of the city.

When asked about senior BJP leaders inaugurating the Kalmadi-led Pune Festival, city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik said, “I will get back to you after some time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...

City Congress chief Arvind Shinde, who is actively involved in organising Pune Festival, said he was unaware that Gadkari and Fadnavis will be inaugurating the Pune Festival this year. “I got to know it only after the announcement was made and immediately thought it will become discussion in town. However, it is not an issue for me as I as well as the Congress,” said Shinde.

“The Pune Festival is a cultural and sports festival of the city. The BJP deliberately kept away from it and tried to make it a political event. We always treated it as a cultural festival of the city so I would continue to be part of it. It is now up to the local BJP unit to decide on their involvement considering their leaders are going to inaugurate it,” he added.

City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that the local BJP leaders are in dilemma over Pune Festival. “Former chief minister Manohar Joshi and late BJP leader Gopinath Munde had attended the Pune Festival in the past but the local BJP unit kept distance citing it as an event organised by their rival party leader. Also, Fadnavis during his tenure as the chief minister did not attend it. If the local BJP unit attends it then it would mean they have accepted their folly to consider that the Pune Festival was never a political event but the cultural festival of the city.”

Advertisement

Another Congress leader said that Gadkari and Fadnavis inaugurating the Pune Festival must be part of their strategy to take advantage of the platform to promote their ideologies. “The BJP, knowing the popularity of the Pune Festival, will try to take advantage of the platform for their gains,” said the Congress leader.

More from Pune

“It has to retain its power in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and also the hold in city politics it had managed to gain in the previous two general elections against the challenge posed by NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Thus, the BJP will try to consolidate its support base by getting involved in functions they were avoiding for long,” he added.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 05:24:27 pm
Next Story

Sonali Phogat’s death: Brother accuses her PA of rape, blackmail; family refuses consent for post-mortem

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

Qutub Minar case: ASI asks Delhi court to dismiss plea of ‘royal descendant’

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years
Tech InDepth

BeReal, the most intriguing social media app in years

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement