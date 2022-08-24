Pune Festival: City BJP in dilemma over Gadkari, Fadnavis sharing dais with Suresh Kalmadi

The BJP’s Pune unit is in a bind after senior party leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were invited to the Pune Festival associated with former Congress parliamentarian Suresh Kalmadi.

The Pune Festival organising committee Tuesday said the 34th edition of the event will be inaugurated on September 2 by Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis. State Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Pune MP Girish Bapat will be the guests of honour, it added. BJP MP Hema Malini will also perform for two days, including the inaugural function of the 10-day festival.

The local BJP unit had in the past gone all out against Suresh Kalmadi after he faced allegations of financial misappropriation during the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG). It has been keeping its distance from Pune Festival because of its association with Kalmadi. The party’s mayors in the last five years have skipped the event despite being invited for its inauguration as the first citizens of the city.

When asked about senior BJP leaders inaugurating the Kalmadi-led Pune Festival, city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik said, “I will get back to you after some time.”

City Congress chief Arvind Shinde, who is actively involved in organising Pune Festival, said he was unaware that Gadkari and Fadnavis will be inaugurating the Pune Festival this year. “I got to know it only after the announcement was made and immediately thought it will become discussion in town. However, it is not an issue for me as I as well as the Congress,” said Shinde.

“The Pune Festival is a cultural and sports festival of the city. The BJP deliberately kept away from it and tried to make it a political event. We always treated it as a cultural festival of the city so I would continue to be part of it. It is now up to the local BJP unit to decide on their involvement considering their leaders are going to inaugurate it,” he added.

City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that the local BJP leaders are in dilemma over Pune Festival. “Former chief minister Manohar Joshi and late BJP leader Gopinath Munde had attended the Pune Festival in the past but the local BJP unit kept distance citing it as an event organised by their rival party leader. Also, Fadnavis during his tenure as the chief minister did not attend it. If the local BJP unit attends it then it would mean they have accepted their folly to consider that the Pune Festival was never a political event but the cultural festival of the city.”

Another Congress leader said that Gadkari and Fadnavis inaugurating the Pune Festival must be part of their strategy to take advantage of the platform to promote their ideologies. “The BJP, knowing the popularity of the Pune Festival, will try to take advantage of the platform for their gains,” said the Congress leader.

“It has to retain its power in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and also the hold in city politics it had managed to gain in the previous two general elections against the challenge posed by NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Thus, the BJP will try to consolidate its support base by getting involved in functions they were avoiding for long,” he added.