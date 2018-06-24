Pune: Fergusson hostel rector ‘locks girl’s room over argument with parents’

Students of Fergusson College protest outside the principal’s office on Saturday morning. (Express photo) Students of Fergusson College protest outside the principal’s office on Saturday morning. (Express photo)

A ruckus broke out at Fergusson College on Saturday morning when over a 100 students protested outside the principal’s office, demanding action against the rector of the girls’ hostel over an incident that took place the night before.

The rector, Professor Shridhar Vhantake, had allegedly refused to allow Prajakta Modak, a second-year BA student, to stay at her allotted hostel room and asked her to cancel her hostel admission over an “argument” with her parents. The students alleged that Vhantake got Prajakta’s hostel room locked, forcing her to spend the night at another hostel. Her parents, who are from outside Pune and had accompanied her for the admissions, were also forced to stay back in the city.

Vhantake, however, said he had decided to cancel Prajakta’s admission over a “disciplinary issue”.

On Saturday, Fergusson College Principal R R Pardeshi directed that Prajakta be allotted her hostel room immediately.

Prajakta had lived in the hostel in her first year of college. On Friday, she had come to the hostel with her parents to renew her admission for second year.

On what led to the “argument”, Prajakta’s father Manoj Modak said, “My daughter had a lot of bags, which had to be taken to her room upstairs, and she started looking for help… I requested the guards to allow me to go to her room, but they said I wasn’t allowed. I requested them to allow my wife, but they said parents weren’t allowed inside the rooms. Even they didn’t help… and when my daughter was lugging her bags to the room, they started making fun of her. I lost my cool and snapped at my daughter for getting so many bags, but they thought I was taunting them, so they complained to the hostel rector”.

Modak said Vhantake called him and his wife, as well as Prajakta to his office, and allegedly “lambasted” the family for “picking up fights with the hostel staff” and demanded a written apology, after which he left.

“At 7 pm, when the rector returned to the office, he refused to accept the apology letter. He demanded that we give it in writing that we are withdrawing the hostel admission because of our family problems. When we refused, he locked up the hostel room. Some friends took my daughter to the senior students’ hostel and we spent the night at a relative’s place,” he said.

When students of Fergusson College got to know about the incident on Saturday morning, they gathered at the principal’s office and demanded action against the hostel authorities.

Vhantake admitted that he had decided to expel the student from the hostel but said the decision was made as per rules. “Since this is a girls’ hostel, we have to be very strict about security and as per the rules, no one except a student is allowed inside the hostel premises. The girl is in her second year and hence they are well aware of the rules. However, the parents still picked up a fight with the guards who were implementing the security measures and her father even tried to physically assault a guard. When I called them in for a discussion, he was arrogant and rude to me … we cannot have such unruly behaviour here, so I told them to cancel the admission and collect the refund of fees. According to the rules, as the chief rector, I can cancel a student’s admission if there is a disciplinary issue,” he said.

Vhantake said he had even offered to resign to the college authorities.

Fergusson College principal Pardeshi told Pune Newsline, “The girl was taken away by her parents and since her luggage was inside the room, the hostel authorities locked it up. Apparently, the argument was between some hostel staffers and the parents, the rector was not involved. The girl has now been allotted her room. The rector said in a fit of anger that he would resign but… we have not received any letter. It is not needed… the issue has been resolved”.

