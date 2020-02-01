Pune’s Fergusson College students protest against ‘ABVP meeting’ on campus

At Fergusson College on Friday. Principal Ravindrasinh G Pardeshi said an internal committee will be formed to probe the incident. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon) At Fergusson College on Friday. Principal Ravindrasinh G Pardeshi said an internal committee will be formed to probe the incident. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Students of Fergusson College held a protest on Friday against a meeting allegedly organised by members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other outside organisations on January 29 on the college campus. Protesters demanded a police inquiry into the alleged meeting.

Principal Ravindrasinh G Pardeshi, in an official letter to Deccan police station, said an internal committee will be formed to probe the incident. He has also requested police authorities to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter at the earliest. However, protesting students said they will amplify their protest if their demands were not met by the college administration.

Santosh Rasve (20), a student of Political Science, said the meeting had around 40 to 50 members of ABVP in attendance at the main building of the campus on January 29. “They were discussing issues pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). When I asked them if they had the requisite permission to hold the meeting, some of them hit me and threatened me of dire consequences if I questioned them further,” Rasve said.

A complaint was filed by Rasve against two “ABVP members” at Deccan police station on the day of the incident.

