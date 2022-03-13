scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Pune: Female bouncer manhandles parents of student at school

“A non-cognizable offence has been registered. There has been a dispute over fees between parents and school, after which the incident took place,” said Senior Inspector Sunil Zavare.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 13, 2022 7:57:08 am
Gaikwad's son is a student at the school.

The parents of a student who went to Kline Memorial High School in Bibwewadi to question authorities regarding fees were allegedly manhandled by a female bouncer. Mangesh Gaikwad has lodged a complaint at Bibwewadi police station. “A non-cognizable offence has been registered. There has been a dispute over fees between parents and school, after which the incident took place,” said Senior Inspector Sunil Zavare.

Gaikwad’s son is a student at the school. A video of the incident, in which Gaikwad was allegedly manhandled by a female bouncer at the school, has gone viral.

