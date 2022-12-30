scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Pune: Female autorickshaw driver chased by naked passenger demanding sex

The man, Hadapsar resident Nikhil Ashok Memzade (30), was arrested Thursday.

The woman later lodged a complaint at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. (Representational image)

The Pune city police have arrested a man who allegedly molested a female autorickshaw driver and ran after her naked demanding sex in the Katraj area.

According to police, Hadapsar resident Nikhil Ashok Memzade (30) hired the woman’s autorickshaw from Magarpatta to go to Katraj Ghat on Monday night. On reaching the Katraj area, around 10pm, he got the driver to stop near a hotel and allegedly told her to have dinner with him. When she refused, he allegedly slapped her and took off his clothes and demanded that she have sex with him inside the autorickshaw. As she started running away, Memzade allegedly chased her naked. She somehow managed to escape from the spot, police said.

The woman later lodged a complaint at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police booked Memzade under sections 354 (assault with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested Thursday.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 16:19 IST
