’Proud of the work I did during pandemic,’ says sole female ambulance driver in Pune

"Many a times, I carried dead bodies by myself as relatives are generally afraid to touch them," said Anita.

WHEN RELATIVES and friends ran away from a Covid-19 patient, Anita Sanjay Gosavi (42) extended a helping hand towards them. Anita, a resident of Valhekar Wadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, is the sole female ambulance driver in Pune district.

She has been performing her duties diligently as an emergency responder since the pandemic began. Her major task is transporting patients to-and-fro Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Pimpri.

“Many a times, I carried dead bodies by myself as relatives are generally afraid to touch them,” said Anita.

In August 2020, her brother, who previously drove the ambulance, had to stay home after getting diagnosed with Covid-19 infection. Anita’s husband also got confined in home as he couldn’t go out for work during lockdown.

After she lost her job as a school van driver, Anita did some odd jobs, such as selling vegetables, during the lockdown. But those options weren’t remunerative.

“Since I had prior experience of driving in Pune, I decided to take the hold of the wheel again to earn a living. My brother was struggling to find a driver for the ambulance after he was quarantined. I have been doing that since,” said Anita, who is a Class-V drop-out and a mother of two, a son and a daughter. She hails from Jamkhed taluka in Ahmednagar district. She was married off at the age of 14.

Gopal Jambhe, secretary of the Ambulance Association of Pune, said as per his knowledge, Anita is the only female ambulance driver in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

“I’m proud of the work that I did during the pandemic. I picked up the bodies myself and helped many patients get medical help. Several NGOs have approached me in order to honour me for my work on International Women’s Day,” she said.